Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg are searching for a missing man they say disappeared two weeks ago.
According the the Spartanburg Police Department, Timothy Zane Clark, was reported missing on February 11. Officers say Clark lives with schizophrenia and is currently not taking his medication.
The last time he was seen, police say Clark was wearing a white t-shirt and glasses with a North Carolina Tar Heels ball cap.
If you've seen Clark, police ask you to contact Investigator Ronnie Horn at 864-809-2273.
