SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers are still investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
The shooting happened Aug. 28 at 389 Oliver St. around 4:20 a.m., according to the department.
Witnesses told police that the man was standing near the roadway when he was shot and was talking with another man.
The man was conscious and able to talk with police and paramedics before being taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Leonard Lyles III was shot several times in his legs and upper body and died Friday, Oct. 1 at the hospital around 10:58 p.m., according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
