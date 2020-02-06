GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a convicted sex offender once again targeted a child twice in January.
GPD says 31-year-old Joshua Kent Gillespie sexually abused a 9-year-old child. Warrants indicate the child reported this on January 27, during a forensic interview.
Gillespie was arrested by police in February. He was charged with two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Online records indicate he was granted a cash bond of $10,000 for each charge, totaling $20,000, on February 5. As of writing, he has not satisfied his bonds.
