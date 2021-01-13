COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Columbia police said via Twitter on Wednesday that a small plane had crashed into a home in the Rosewood area.
Firefighters tweeted that the crash happened on the 2900 block of Kennedy Street.
Firefighters said they arrived to find one home on fire and were able to get that fire under control.
Police said Kennedy Street and South Maple Street were closed while officials investigate the incident.
Police later said the coroner's office was assisting in the investigation.
Firefighters said the crash did cause significant damages to the home and aircraft. They said a person inside the home did suffer a minor injury unrelated to the crash as well.
