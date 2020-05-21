Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Spartanburg Police Department are investigating the death of a man that died Wednesday night.
At this time, details are limited, but the coroner says 49-year-old Charles Chadwick Conyers was involved in an incident on Tiger Paw Court in Spartanburg.
Following the incident, Conyers was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:03 p.m.
An examination will occur sometime Thursday by the coroner's office.
We've reached out to Spartanburg Police for more information and we'll update as it becomes available.
