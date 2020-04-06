GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville City Fire and Police have responded to a fire along Grace Street, according to officials.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.
According to FOX Carolina crews on scene, firefighters say the fire was in the back of the house and was gotten under control quickly.
