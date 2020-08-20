Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have dispatched a crisis negotiation team to a bus on Hendersonville Road after they say a suspect has barricaded themself with a knife on a bus.
According to Asheville police, it's happening in the 1600 block of Hendersonville Road.
Police say officers were trying to serve open warrants on the suspect who then produced a knife and barricaded themselves on the bus.
We're told all other persons on the bus have been safely evacuated.
Police say the incident is ongoing and traffic delays should be expected in the area.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we know more.
