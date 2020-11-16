ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Monday a death investigation was underway after a body was found on Emma Road.
Police said they were called to the area Monday morning and found a person deceased.
The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy later in the week.
Police said their investigation into what happened is ongoing.
MORE NEWS - McDonalds employee narrowly escapes being hit by bullet in drive-thru, Asheville police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.