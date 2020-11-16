GENERIC - Death investigation

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Monday a death investigation was underway after a body was found on Emma Road.

Police said they were called to the area Monday morning and found a person deceased.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy later in the week.

Police said their investigation into what happened is ongoing.

