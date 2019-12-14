GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) A death investigation is underway after police say a body was found in a driveway Saturday morning.
Greer Police said they were called to a residence along North Main Street just after 8 a.m. in reference to a deceased person.
Details surrounding what happened are limited, though police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.
Detectives are working alongside the Greenville County Coroner's Office to determine the individual's death.
