Death investigation in Greer 12/14

The Greer Police Department is working alongside the Greenville County Coroner's Office to determine the death of an individual found in a driveway on December 14, 2019. 

 Edwin Santamaria, FOX Carolina

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) A death investigation is underway after police say a body was found in a driveway Saturday morning. 

Greer Police said they were called to a residence along North Main Street just after 8 a.m. in reference to a deceased person. 

Details surrounding what happened are limited, though police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public. 

Detectives are working alongside the Greenville County Coroner's Office to determine the individual's death. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more. 

MORE NEWS: 

SOUGHT: Four children abducted by Virginia woman seen traveling in Greenville, S.C., deputies say

Upstate man shoots wild boar accused of injuring horse

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.