GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police said a death investigation is underway after a body was found at the Walmart on US 29.
Lt. Patrick Fortenberry said officers were asked to make contact with the driver of a commercial vehicle parked in the parking lot. They arrived and found the person was deceased.
“Our detectives are just now starting their investigation into this incident and there are no further details at this time,” Fortenberry said.
Police were surrounding a tractor trailer in the parking lot when a FOX Carolina crew arrived at the scene.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed his office is investigators but could not release further details.
The nature of death has not yet been established.
