ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A decomposed body has been found in a vacant home in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.
The body was found in a home on Sumter Street, according to police.
A neighbor told us the home has been vacant.
We’ll update you when we get more information.
