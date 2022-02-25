GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Marquis Richey.
Officers began investigating this case after Richey was murdered on June 8, 2020. According to officers, Richey was shot by an unknown suspect(s) that night when he answered the door at around 12:45 a.m.
Chief Matt Hamby stated, “Someone in the community has the information we need to get justice for Marquis and hold the person that committed this murder accountable for their actions.”
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to contact Greenville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online at www.23CRIME.org or calling them at 23-CRIME.
