GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) – Officials in Cherokee County say two shootings occurred throughout the night leaving two people hospitalized.
According to the Gaffney Police Department, sometime around 10 p.m., the first shooting took place at the Limestone Court Apartments on Limestone Street.
Police said two people were left injured and airlifted to hospitals.
There are no persons of interest currently and the investigation is active.
Later on in the night, dispatch for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a second shooting in the Gaffney area.
We first got word of the second shooting around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The second shooting happened along Union Highway, just three miles away from Limestone Street.
We are still working to learn information as both investigations are active.
Stay tuned for further updates.
(1) comment
Ghetto.
