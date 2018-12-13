Police light generic

(Source: Pixabay) 

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) –  Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after two bomb threats were made to businesses in the city on Thursday.

Police said officers conducted walk throughs at both businesses and found no actual threats.

The Hendersonville Police Department confirmed Ebenezer Baptist Church also received a bomb threat on Thursday.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said the threats in the Mountsins appear to be related to the email bomb threats happening across the country on Thursday.

According to the AP, authorities are investigating numerous bomb threats across the country Thursday that all appear to be hoaxes.

