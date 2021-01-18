Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department and deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are responding to reports of a suspicious package downtown.
Lt. Flood with GCSO says a K-9 deputy found the suspicious package at the county courthouse while on its usual daily checks. Flood says there were only a few people inside at the time and now everyone is out and safe.
Lt. Flood also mentioned that the bomb team is on scene to access the bag.
Right now Greenville PD is saying Beattie Street is closed from Church Street to Spring Street as deputies investigate.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we learn more information.
