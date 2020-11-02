ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement on Monday about Election Day safety after a BCSO spokesman said both agencies had received a number of calls and emails from concerned citizens asking about threats or unrest related to the election.
Below is that statement:
The Asheville Police Department (APD) understands that there are many individuals in our community who have concerns about election security and the potential for civil unrest following the election. APD is available to assist should any security concerns arise that are outside of the ability of local elections officials. We have been working in coordination with Buncombe County Government, the Buncombe County Board of Elections, Buncombe County Emergency Services, and public safety agencies across the County to ensure the safety of everyone exercising their right to vote.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office wants to be clear that we have received no threats or information regarding election unrest; however, please rest assured that we stand prepared to keep all of our community members safe. We understand that many people are feeling tense and may be consuming a lot of media and social media related to this, but we ask that everyone please be calm. Oftentimes we see misinformation spread very quickly on social media and we ask for people to be aware of that over the next few days.
Both agencies would also like to thank Election Services staff and volunteers for all their hard work to ensure a safe and secure election process for Buncombe County during what has been record-setting voter turnout.
Polls in North Carolina will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
