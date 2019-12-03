GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a dog that was reportedly thrown from a vehicle on East Antrim Drive near the Camelot Cinemas and Chick-Fil-A last month is looking for a forever home.
Police said they responded after getting a report Nov. 13 of a male pit bull mix being thrown from a parked car.
Police found the dog and believed the animal looked malnourished.
The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care and was held for about a week before being placed up for adoption.
Greenville police said the officer who responded to the initial call has been fostering the dog in hopes of finding him the right forever home.
She gave this description of the good boy:
“Cuddler is an understatement and he is a very smart boy,” explained Officer Gebert, “Very sweet with kids and other animals.”
People interested in adopting the dog can message Greenville police on Facebook.
