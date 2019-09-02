Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, August 30, officers with the Marion Police Department were called to investigate a crash along Reid Street just south of Stroud Street.
Officers say the accident happened around 7:42 p.m.
According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle being operated by a 34-year-old man.
Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling north on Reid Street at a high rate of speed then left the right side of the roadway going down an embankment.
Police say the victim was transported by EMS to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition according to police.
Police, firefighters with the Marion Fire Department, and the McDowell County Rescue Squad all responded to assist in the investigation and accident.
