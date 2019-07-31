SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said charges are pending after an unconscious driver crashed a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV into an apartment on Dr. O.C. Kirkland Drive Tuesday night.
Police said EMS was able to revive the driver, a 43-year-old man from Chesnee, but he was released from the hospital before officers could interview him.
No one was hurt in the crash but a family was displaced. The family is moving into another apartment and the Red Cross is assisting, police said.
The apartment and the vehicle were damaged in the crash.
