GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed Wednesday that a man accused of driving a vehicle that crashed into a building and claimed a passenger's life on August 15 has been charged with DUI.
Police said Clinton A. Nelson of Greenville is charge with one count of Felony Driving Under the Influence with Great Bodily Injury and one count of Felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in Death.
Police said Clinton was driving a blue Ford Crown Victoria that crashed into the side of the Frugal Backpacker outdoor sports store on Antrim Drive.
The coroner's office says 46-year-old Shamon Jones was sitting in the back seat of the car when the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. Jones suffered severe injuries and died at the hospital, the coroner said.
Police said the Crown Vic was traveling on Laurens Road and tried to make a right turn onto Antrim Drive, but Nelson lost control and struck a building.
Police said their investigation revealed Nelson was impaired at the time of the crash.
