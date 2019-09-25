Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a man has been cited after a crash on Woodruff Road in which a sports car crashed into the back of a school bus near Beck Academy in Greenville.
Police say the call came in at 8:01 a.m. when a car collided with the rear of a bus carrying 60 children near the school.
According to the school district, the bus was at a regular bus stop with lights and signage deployed at the time of the crash.
The school district says one child complained of shoulder pain and was released to parents on scene. According to the district, it does not appear at this time that any other students or staff sustained injuries.
Police said the driver of the 1993 Mazda Miata sports car was entrapped in the vehicle and taken to the hospital when he was freed.
Police later identified the driver as a 62-year-old man who resides on Altamont Road. He was cited for following too closely.
Greenville County Schools said staff will be assessing whether students are mentally able to continue with the school day after witnessing the traumatic incident.
The school district also wants to remind drivers that between the hours of 6-9am there are hundreds of school buses on the road across Greenville County. Many of them making stops along major roadways in an effort to keep students from having to cross multiple lanes of traffic as walkers.
The school district asks that you please be aware in school zones and of the buses driving and stopping along your commute.
Deciding on whether they can continue with school after witnessing the wreck? Seriously, lets just make kids unable to cope with life. Put them in a box and don't let them learn about life and things that can happen. No wonder we have so many kids and young adults having meltdowns over stupid things.
What was the driver doing just before almost decapitating him or herself? Nice new red sportscar ruined. Those kids have something to talk about at school!
My guess is it had something to do with a cellphone.
