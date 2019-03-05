GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man was arrested after he was accused of walking away from a head-on crash and having a blood alcohol content at least twice the legal limit.
The crash happed around 7:45 p.m. on March 2 on Lowndes Hill Road near Keith Drive.
Police said Miguel Angel Ramirez Bautista, 27, was driving a black 2009 Toyota Camry on the wrong side of the road before it struck a 2010 Ford Edge head-on.
As the people in the Ford were trying to get out of the vehicle, they told police the Camry backed up and hit them again. The second impact caused the side door to hit one of the female passengers, causing a severe injury to the back of her head, police said.
Another passenger was also hurt in the crash. Both were taken to the hospital.
Bautista reportedly ran off toward Keith drive after hitting the Ford a second time.
Multiple officers responded and quickly located Bautista.
Bautista was arrested and charged with hit and run to an attended vehicle and Driving under the influence with a .16 percent or higher blood alcohol content.
The legal blood alcohol limit in South Carolina is less than .08 percent.
