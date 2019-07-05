GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a driver suspected of carjacking crashed through barricades set up in downtown Greenville Friday night.
According to GPD, officers were alerted to a suspected carjacking around 8:25 p.m. The female driver was trying to evade officers, but we're told when they were stopped on Falls Street that the driver then drove the car through the barricades.
As of now, GPD could not confirm if any pedestrians nearby were injured, but the investigation is still in its early stages.
We've been sent multiple videos and photos from the scene by viewers.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
