GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Gaffney police department is looking for the driver of a hit and run that took place in back in August.
Police said the accident happened at the intersection of N. Logan Street and W. Robinson St. on August 14 around 7:50 p.m.
The driver of the silver 2007-2009 Toyota Camry fled the scene. There were injuries to the other party involved.
Police say the car has aftermarket hubcaps and had severe damage to the front end.
Anyone with information relating to the driver, the car, or the incident is asked to call Det. Brian Blanton at (864) 206-3334
