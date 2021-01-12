ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they are investigating after a driver who stopped to help someone on the side of an interstate exit ramp was stabbed Monday night.
Police said they were called to the ramp for Exit 47 off I-40 West around 9 p.m.
Police said the victim stopped his vehicle after seeing a person not moving on the side of the ramp and rolled down the car window to offer help. When the suspect did not respond, the victim got out of the car and walked over to the suspect.
Police said that's when the suspect demanded the victim's wallet, and when the victim refused, police said the suspect stabbed the victim in his leg and then ran toward the woods.
The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment of the injury.
Police said the suspect they are seeking is a man, about six-feet-tall, 180 pounds, with light brown hair down to his shoulders and a beard.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
