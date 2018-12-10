Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Union Police Department say they responded to a call on Saturday for an elderly woman found sitting on the side of the street in nothing but a t-shirt and underwear.
Officers say that someone passing by called them after seeing the victim. The caller says he offered the elderly woman some pants and a jacket and allowed her to warm up in his vehicle until police arrived on scene.
Police say the victim told them that her son, identified as Jason Wayne Conley, broke into her home and assaulted her.
According to police, the victim said Conley grabbed her by the neck and banged her head against the wall, then repeatedly punched her in the head. Police said as the victim fled her home, she heard what she described as a gunshot.
Officers went to the victims home in an effort to locate Conley. After clearing her home and making sure he was not there, police went to Conley's residence where he was located and arrested.
Conley was charged with assault and battery 2nd degree and burglary 1st degree.
He is currently being held in the Union County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.