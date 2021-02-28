ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with Anderson PD say an inmate who escaped police custody and is back in custody.
Anderson PD says units searched for the inmate near the AnMed Hospital area on Fant Street.
Police described the inmate as 6 foot, weighing 180 pounds, and is wearing all black.
