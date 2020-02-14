CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Cayce on Friday revealed that the death of the man found moments after missing child Faye Swetlik’s body was discovered Thursday is connected to her death.
Police would not go into details about the connection but said the man, identified by the coroner as Coty Scott Taylor, age 30, lived in the same Churchill Heights community as Faye.
“He was not a family member,” Sgt. Evan Antley said. “He was not a friend. He was a neighbor.”
Antley said police found “critical evidence” in the trash container outside Taylor’s home connected to Faye’s disappearance.
Moments later, Antley said Cayce police Chief Byron Snellgrove found Faye’s body in a wooded area between the child’s home and an auto parts store in Cayce.
Coroner Margaret Fisher does not believe the girl’s body had been in the woods for long.
Shortly after finding the girl’s body, police said they found Taylor dead in his home.
Investigators have not yet said how either person died.
Police had been searching the Churchill Heights community since Monday afternoon when Faye vanished.
Now, police need the community’s help piecing together Taylor’s actions since between 3:40 p.m. Monday and Thursday, when he was found dead.
Officers had interviewed Taylor and had been inside his home during the search for Faye, Antley said, but no evidence was found during that initial encounter.
