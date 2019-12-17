ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville Police are advising drivers to use caution Tuesday afternoon after a crash downed some power lines.
According to a tweet, the department responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Haywood and Patton.
The car hit a pole, causing several power lines to go down. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation is on scene helping to repair traffic signals.
For the time being, police say drivers should expect delays.
MORE NEWS:
Mauldin City Council approves $5 million plan for pedestrian bridge over I-385
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.