BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department, along with several other agencies, is investigating a possible bomb threat the downtown Brevard area.
The First Baptist Church of Brevard said the church had to be vacated due to a device that was lit and discovered by the church security team.
According to the police department, at 10:30 a.m., police received a call for a report of suspicious incendiary devices near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Health Department building in downtown Brevard.
Brevard PD said officers found several small suspected devices that had not been detonated. There were no injuries. The area was taped off and local businesses were evacuated.
The police department said they are working with the Transylvania Co. Sheriff's Office, the NC State of Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and ATF, to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Transylvania County at 828-862-7463.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
