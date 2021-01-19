ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is warning the public of a possible dangerous batch of fentanyl circulating after several suspected overdose deaths in a short time period.
According to the police department, over 48-hour period from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16, APD responded to five deaths related to suspected overdoses. Police believe there may be a dangerous batch of suspected fentanyl circulating throughout the area.
If you have any information regarding these death, you can contact Asheville PD at (828) 252-1110.
Asheville Police Department encourages anyone suffering from addiction and seeking assistance to contact Vaya Health at (800) 849-6127.
