GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The fiancé of a missing Greenville woman whose human remains were found in Northeast Georgia has been charged, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Michael Lee Wilkerson has been charged in the 2020 death of Brittany Michelle Davis, according to the department.
Based on evidence found during the investigation, detectives say they have probable cause to charge Wilkerson.
Davis’ family reported her missing March 16, 2020. After learning Davis had been living on McDaniel Avenue with Wilkerson at the time she disappeared, detectives found evidence that showed Davis was dead.
Davis’ human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Georgia, but the cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Wilkerson was arrested during a traffic stop in Buford, GA. Tuesday and is now at the Gwinnett County jail before he’s brought back to Greenville.
