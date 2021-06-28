WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Waynesville police say that three people were arrested and one person was hospitalized after a fight took place near the Waynesville Veterans of Foreign Wars center on Saturday afternoon.
Police say that the fight happened during a benefit taking place at the VFW center.
Officers confirmed that the hospitalized person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WPD says that officers detained multiple people during the incident but ended up arresting three suspects.
Officers confirmed that Barry Treadway, Stephanie Shaw and Daniel Reid were arrested in connection with the incident.
The Waynesville Police Department says that they believe the fight began over a domestic issue, but an investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.