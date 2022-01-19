ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – One man was stabbed on a sidewalk in Asheville and now officers are looking for the man who did it, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The incident happened at the 40 block of Merrimon around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department.
When officers got to the area, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound to his leg. The man also refused to be taken to the hospital.
During the investigation, police found out that the two men got into a verbal altercation over a panhandling spot when the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect the left the area before officers arrived.
There aren’t many details on the suspect except that he’s a tall white man with long hair, according to the department.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the department at 828-252-1110.
