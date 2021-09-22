SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg say that they found a gunshot victim along John B. White Sr. Boulevard Wednesday.
According to officers, one person was shot in the arm, but the incident did not happen on John B. White Sr. Blvd.
Police say the victim flagged down an officer who was driving on the same road.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
