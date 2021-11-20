BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police say they have found a missing endangered man in Buncombe County, according to Woodfin Police Department.
Police say 74-year-old Michael Anthony Ringwood was last seen on Chambwood Park Road in Asheville.
They say he is 5-foot-5, weighs 200 pounds, with short white hair, and brown eyes.
Ringwood was last seen wearing a dark blue or black Polo shirt with dark blue pants.
Officials say Ringwood was traveling in a blue 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with a North Carolina license plate number JEC1931.
