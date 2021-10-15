RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers say they've found the missing girl who was last seen at a hospital Thursday evening, according to the Rutherfordton Police Department. They added that she was safe.
Jasmine Nichole Williamson was last seen leaving the Rutherford Regional Emergency Room at 4 p.m., according to police. She was walking towards the direction of Twitty Ford Road and the old golf course property.
Jasmine is described as being five-foot-two and 135 lbs. with black and red hair and hazel eyes.
Police said she was initially entered as missing by the Forest City Police Department on Sept. 5 and was found on Oct. 14 near the state line in the company of Joseph Dylan Hall.
The department mentioned that Jasmine could also be in the company of Ethan Yelton.
If you or anyone you know has information on where Jasmine may be, please contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 or the Rutherford County Communication Center at 828-286-2911.
