GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 10 year old who went missing our of Greenville has been found safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Trenton Burgess was found safe overnight, according to the department.
Officers said Burgess was last seen on Monday around 10:00 p.m. along Spartanburg Street. Burgess was said to be wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and shorts.
