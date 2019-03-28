OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An AMBER Alert issued for a Florida teen was canceled Thursday after the teen was found in Oconee County, according to the Palm Bay, FL Police Department.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after 15-year-old Sophia Diaz went missing from Melbourne, FL, per the The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Palm Bay police said Diaz was found safe in the Fair Play area Thursday morning. She was found in an RV park with her two accused abductors, Karis Diaz, 37, and Curtis Clemons, 33.
Both suspects were arrested. According to Oconee Co. jail records, both were being held on a temporary custody order.
Palm Bay police said Diaz and Clemons will be extradited back to Florida to face charges of felony interference with child custody.
The accused abductors and Sophia were believed to be traveling in a white 2006 Ford F-550 RV with FL license plate IBIV68.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.
