FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, officers said Zaxby's released a statement after Forest City PD received multiple reports of fraudulent charges on customers credit cards from the restaurant.
According to a news release, the Zaxby's located at 217 Plaza Drive said recently the restaurant experienced an issue in their credit card processing that caused delays in the collections on purchases made between May 21 and June 10.
The restaurant made the following statement:
"It is important to understand that while there was a delay in processing the charge, no information was compromised. We apologize for any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused our guests. The security of our guests’ data is a top priority, and we will continue to work with our vendors to ensure every necessary protection is in place.
Thank you for understanding and if you have any other questions or concerns, please send contact us at 706-286-1668 and we will be happy to speak with you.”
