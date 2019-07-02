Concord, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Concord Police Department are asking for help finding a man they say shot a former South Carolina Gamecock athlete.
According to police, officers responded to the area of Middlecrest Drive Northwest to find Anthony Wright with multiple wounds to his body.
Wright, 43, also played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.
Police say they spoke to witnesses on scene and determined that Wright had gotten into a verbal argument with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend when he showed up to drop off his daughter.
Witnesses say during the ensuing argument, William "Willie" Moses Hooker, Jr. fired shots hitting Wright.
Police have charged Hooker, Jr. with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Anyone with information on where Hooker may be is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers here.
MORE NEWS - Woman licks tub of ice cream, returns it to grocery store freezer in viral video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.