HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Honea Path police said a teen was arrested Wednesday morning after he was accused of shooting his father.
Responded to home on Sunset Drive just before 1 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting there.
Police said dispatchers warned them that a man had just been shot by his son at the home and the shooter was holding a gun to his head and threatening suicide.
Police said they entered the home and found the 58-year-old victim lying face down and bleeding next to a couch.
The suspect, Tyler Murray, 18, was taken into custody and later charged with assault and battery high and aggravated.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The police chief said the case was a “very unfortunate isolated family matter.”
