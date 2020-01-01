GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they arrested four men just after midnight on New Year’s Day after officers heard several gunshots near Pearl Street.
The officers found a group of men standing near a vehicle, and when the officers stopped to ask the men if they had seen or heard anything, the officers said they saw shell casings at the men’s feet.
Police said they asked another bystander if any of the men had been shooting guns and said the bystander replied, “Everybody was shooting guns.”
Police said one of the men dropped a bag which appeared to contain a large quantity of marijuana when he resisted arrest. Officers said two of the other men also had bags of marijuana.
A search of the car revealed two long guns, a .40 caliber handgun, a .38 caliber revolver, and 3 magazines of 9mm ammunition matching what was found on the ground. One of the firearms was reported stolen., police said.
Below are the four suspects and their charges
Desiray Christian, 27, of Sullivan Street, Greenwood was charged with Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property, Disorderly Conduct (for resisting), and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
Demonta Heard, 20, of Osborne Avenue, Greenwood was charged with Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of Stolen Property.
Amori Morgan, 21, of Sullivan Street, Greenwood was charged with Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Stolen Property.
John Henry Brown III, of Pinehurst Drive, Greenwood was charged with Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct (for running from officers after being handcuffed), and Possession of Stolen Property.
