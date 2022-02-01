GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help identifying four persons of interest in a recent shoplifting incident, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The incident happened at Victoria’s Secret at the Haywood Mall Saturday, Jan. 25, according to the department.
All four women are accused of taking around $5,000 worth of women’s clothing.
If you recognize anything about the four women in the above photos, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
