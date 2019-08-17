GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greer Police Department reported officials on scene along Poinsett Street for a suspected gas leak near Trade Street.
Officials say the road is closed and the public is asked to avoid the area, while the problem is fixed.
