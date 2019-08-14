SUMMERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Heavy rains hit the town of Summerville on Wednesday, leaving some children at a local daycare in need of a lift to dry land. Fortunately, the police department rose to the occasion as water levels rose around them.
Summerville PD posted photos of their officers responding to the Springview Academy on Springview Lane, using their Emergency Rescue Vehicle to ferry children to a nearby staging area where their parents could safely pick them up. SPD says some roadways nearby were flooded with waist-level water, prompting their use of the ERV to get kids to the staging area.
The department later posted a photo of the flooded roadway, urging drivers to turn around and avoid flooded areas.
Fortunately, everyone had a safe ride out of the area. SPD also thanked Dorchester County Water Rescue for bringing in their own rescue vehicle to help get the kids to safety.
