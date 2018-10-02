NOBLESVILLE, IN (FOX Carolina) - Police in Noblesville, Indiana are asking people to be on the lookout for two girls who disappeared after they were seen getting into an SUV.
Police said the girls, Abigail Auker,11, and Tristen Watson, 12, went missing Monday.
On October 1, 2018 at approximately 6:56 p.m., police officers from the Noblesville Police Department responded to a complaint of two (2) missing juveniles.
Abigail is 5-feet-tall, 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Victoria Secret “Pink” shirt, with a peach sweatshirt, jean shorts and white Reebok shoes.
Tristen is 5’4” and weighs 80 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants with pink & green flowers
The girls were last seen in the getting into a beige or tan late model SUV or van.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-776-6371.
