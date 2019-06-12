Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fountain Inn police said as many as three people may have been involved in a shooting that claimed a man's life Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Keith Morton said the victim was in his car in his driveway along friendly Street when the shooting happened.
The coroner identified the victim as Bruce Campbell and said he died at the scene.
Morton said Campbell was shot one time.
Investigators believe Campbell and at least one other person had some sort of altercation before the shooting.
Morton said a navy blue or black late-2000s Nissan Altima may have been involved. Investigators believe the suspects pulled up in the Altima and confronted Campbell before the shooting
Morton said his officers are searching for some people of interest in the case but their names were not being released as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME or Fountain Inn police at 862-4461.
