GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said they are investigating after a man was found dead on the banks of the Reedy River in Falls Park Monday morning.
Police said the body was found on a steep embankment near the entrance to the Governor’s School.
No foul play was immediately suspected.
Lt. Jason Rampey said the victim is believed to be a homeless man who had been drinking with a friend in the park Sunday evening.
Rampey said the friend decided to leave for a homeless shelter Sunday night but the victim opted to stay and sleep in the park. When the friend returned Monday morning, he told officers he found the victim facedown in the water.
Police believe the man was sitting on the embankment, lost his footing, and fell forward.
The coroner is investigating to determine a cause and manner of death.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
