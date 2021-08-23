ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man's actions have been justified after he got into a fight with another man who was breaking into an occupied apartment, according to the Asheville Police Department.
On Friday, Aug. 20 at 2:35 p.m., Graham Kepper Randazzo forced his way into an apartment with two women inside, according to the department. The women began to scream for help and for two "Good Samaritans" to help
Police said a physical fight began between one of the people that came to help and Randazzo. Randazzo was injured and taken to Mission Hospital where he remains in stable condition. The other person had minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The department said Randazzo was charged with felony breaking and entering and will be taken to the Buncombe County jail after being treated.
The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office determined that the man who came to help the two women was acting in defense and his actions were justified. He will not be charged.
